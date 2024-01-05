How to Watch UConn vs. Butler on TV or Live Stream - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 8:29 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Butler Bulldogs (10-4, 1-2 Big East) hope to continue a six-game home winning run when hosting the No. 4 UConn Huskies (12-2, 2-1 Big East) on Friday, January 5, 2024 at 6:30 PM ET.
UConn vs. Butler Game Info
- When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
UConn Stats Insights
- The Huskies make 50.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 8.2 percentage points higher than the Bulldogs have allowed to their opponents (42%).
- UConn has a 12-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 42% from the field.
- The Huskies are the 72nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bulldogs sit at 115th.
- The 83.1 points per game the Huskies record are 11.2 more points than the Bulldogs give up (71.9).
- UConn is 11-0 when scoring more than 71.9 points.
Butler Stats Insights
- The Bulldogs are shooting 46.8% from the field, 6.7% higher than the 40.1% the Huskies' opponents have shot this season.
- This season, Butler has a 10-1 record in games the team collectively shoots above 40.1% from the field.
- The Bulldogs are the 115th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Huskies sit at 81st.
- The Bulldogs average 18.6 more points per game (82.2) than the Huskies allow (63.6).
- When Butler allows fewer than 83.1 points, it is 8-1.
UConn Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively UConn fared better when playing at home last season, putting up 83.3 points per game, compared to 70.1 per game on the road.
- Defensively the Huskies played better at home last season, giving up 63.9 points per game, compared to 65.8 in away games.
- Looking at three-pointers, UConn fared better at home last season, making 9.1 threes per game with a 36.8% three-point percentage, compared to 8.1 threes per game and a 32.9% three-point percentage in road games.
Butler Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Butler scored 69.4 points per game at home last season, and 61.1 away.
- At home, the Bulldogs gave up 65.6 points per game last season. Away, they conceded 69.3.
- Beyond the arc, Butler knocked down fewer triples on the road (5.8 per game) than at home (7) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (28.8%) than at home (36.7%) too.
UConn Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/20/2023
|@ Seton Hall
|L 75-60
|Prudential Center
|12/23/2023
|St. John's
|W 69-65
|XL Center
|1/2/2024
|DePaul
|W 85-56
|Harry A. Gampel Pavilion
|1/5/2024
|@ Butler
|-
|Hinkle Fieldhouse
|1/10/2024
|@ Xavier
|-
|Cintas Center
|1/14/2024
|Georgetown
|-
|XL Center
Butler Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/19/2023
|Georgetown
|W 74-64
|Hinkle Fieldhouse
|12/23/2023
|@ Providence
|L 85-75
|Amica Mutual Pavilion
|1/2/2024
|@ St. John's
|L 86-70
|Carnesecca Arena
|1/5/2024
|UConn
|-
|Hinkle Fieldhouse
|1/10/2024
|@ Marquette
|-
|Fiserv Forum
|1/13/2024
|Seton Hall
|-
|Hinkle Fieldhouse
