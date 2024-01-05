Will Trevor Zegras Score a Goal Against the Jets on January 5?
When the Anaheim Ducks face off against the Winnipeg Jets on Friday at 10:00 PM ET, will Trevor Zegras score a goal? Below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.
Will Trevor Zegras score a goal against the Jets?
Odds to score a goal this game: +290 (Bet $10 to win $29.00 if he scores a goal)
Zegras stats and insights
- Zegras has scored in two of 17 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Jets.
- He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.
- He has a 4.7% shooting percentage, attempting 2.3 shots per game.
Jets defensive stats
- The Jets have conceded 90 goals in total (only 2.4 per game), which ranks second in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Jets have one shutout, and they average 17.4 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.
Zegras recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/3/2024
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|18:13
|Home
|L 2-1 OT
|12/31/2023
|Oilers
|1
|0
|1
|18:10
|Home
|L 7-2
|12/29/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|18:37
|Home
|L 2-0
|12/27/2023
|Golden Knights
|1
|0
|1
|15:40
|Home
|W 5-2
|12/23/2023
|Kraken
|1
|1
|0
|18:32
|Home
|L 3-2
|11/7/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|15:49
|Home
|L 2-0
|11/5/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|16:26
|Home
|W 4-2
|11/1/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|17:55
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|10/30/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|16:48
|Away
|W 4-3
|10/28/2023
|Flyers
|1
|1
|0
|17:02
|Away
|W 7-4
Ducks vs. Jets game info
- Game Day: Friday, January 5, 2024
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
