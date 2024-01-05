Taurean Prince and his Los Angeles Lakers teammates match up versus the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday at 10:00 PM ET.

Prince, in his previous game (January 3 loss against the Heat), produced .

In this article we will break down Prince's prop bets, using stats to help you make good predictions.

Taurean Prince Prop Bets vs. the Grizzlies

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 10.5 9.6 10.5 Rebounds -- 2.9 3.5 Assists -- 1.9 2.3 PRA -- 14.4 16.3 PR -- 12.5 14



Taurean Prince Insights vs. the Grizzlies

This season, he's put up 8.6% of the Lakers' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 8.2 per contest.

The Lakers average the third-most possessions per game with 103.4. His opponents, the Grizzlies, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 12th with 103 possessions per contest.

Giving up 113.4 points per game, the Grizzlies are the 13th-ranked team in the league on defense.

The Grizzlies concede 46.1 rebounds per contest, ranking 27th in the league.

Looking at assists, the Grizzlies have given up 25.8 per game, 11th in the league.

Taurean Prince vs. the Grizzlies

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/14/2023 29 8 3 1 2 0 1

