The Anaheim Ducks' upcoming contest versus the Winnipeg Jets is slated for Friday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Max Jones score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the numbers and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Max Jones score a goal against the Jets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Jones stats and insights

Jones has scored in three of 33 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

He has taken one shot in one game against the Jets this season, but has not scored.

He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

He takes 1.3 shots per game, and converts 8.2% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Jets defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Jets have been one of the stingiest units in the NHL, giving up 90 goals in total (only 2.4 per game) which ranks second.

So far this season, the Jets have shut out opponents once while averaging 17.4 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Jones recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/3/2024 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 14:29 Home L 2-1 OT 12/31/2023 Oilers 1 1 0 12:52 Home L 7-2 12/29/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 10:25 Home L 2-0 12/27/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 13:18 Home W 5-2 12/23/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 12:58 Home L 3-2 12/21/2023 Flames 0 0 0 10:37 Home L 3-0 12/18/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 11:15 Away W 4-3 12/17/2023 Devils 0 0 0 12:01 Away W 5-1 12/15/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 15:32 Away L 5-1 12/13/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 13:24 Away L 4-3

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Ducks vs. Jets game info

Game Day: Friday, January 5, 2024

Friday, January 5, 2024 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSW

ESPN+ and BSW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.