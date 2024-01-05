Will Mason McTavish Score a Goal Against the Jets on January 5?
Can we expect Mason McTavish lighting the lamp when the Anaheim Ducks take on the Winnipeg Jets at 10:00 PM ET on Friday? To assist you with your bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.
Will Mason McTavish score a goal against the Jets?
Odds to score a goal this game: +260 (Bet $10 to win $26.00 if he scores a goal)
McTavish stats and insights
- McTavish has scored in eight of 30 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.
- He has not scored versus the Jets this season in one game (zero shots).
- On the power play, McTavish has accumulated two goals and four assists.
- McTavish's shooting percentage is 13.2%, and he averages 2.1 shots per game.
Jets defensive stats
- The Jets have given up 90 goals in total (only 2.4 per game), the second-fewest allowed in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Jets have one shutout, and they average 17.4 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.
McTavish recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/3/2024
|Maple Leafs
|1
|0
|1
|19:49
|Home
|L 2-1 OT
|12/31/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|17:20
|Home
|L 7-2
|12/29/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|20:09
|Home
|L 2-0
|12/27/2023
|Golden Knights
|3
|0
|3
|16:35
|Home
|W 5-2
|12/23/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|21:08
|Home
|L 3-2
|12/21/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|13:24
|Home
|L 3-0
|12/2/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|2:33
|Home
|W 4-3 SO
|11/30/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|13:02
|Home
|L 5-4
|11/28/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|18:18
|Away
|L 3-1
|11/26/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|17:46
|Away
|L 8-2
Ducks vs. Jets game info
- Game Day: Friday, January 5, 2024
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
