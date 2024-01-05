Can we expect Mason McTavish lighting the lamp when the Anaheim Ducks take on the Winnipeg Jets at 10:00 PM ET on Friday? To assist you with your bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Mason McTavish score a goal against the Jets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +260 (Bet $10 to win $26.00 if he scores a goal)

McTavish stats and insights

McTavish has scored in eight of 30 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.

He has not scored versus the Jets this season in one game (zero shots).

On the power play, McTavish has accumulated two goals and four assists.

McTavish's shooting percentage is 13.2%, and he averages 2.1 shots per game.

Jets defensive stats

The Jets have given up 90 goals in total (only 2.4 per game), the second-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Jets have one shutout, and they average 17.4 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.

McTavish recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/3/2024 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 19:49 Home L 2-1 OT 12/31/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 17:20 Home L 7-2 12/29/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 20:09 Home L 2-0 12/27/2023 Golden Knights 3 0 3 16:35 Home W 5-2 12/23/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 21:08 Home L 3-2 12/21/2023 Flames 0 0 0 13:24 Home L 3-0 12/2/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 2:33 Home W 4-3 SO 11/30/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 13:02 Home L 5-4 11/28/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 18:18 Away L 3-1 11/26/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 17:46 Away L 8-2

Ducks vs. Jets game info

Game Day: Friday, January 5, 2024

Friday, January 5, 2024 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSW

ESPN+ and BSW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

