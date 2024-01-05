LeBron James and his Los Angeles Lakers teammates face the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday at 10:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In his last action, a 110-96 loss to the Heat, James totaled 12 points, six rebounds and nine assists.

Now let's break down James' available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

LeBron James Prop Bets vs. the Grizzlies

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 26.5 24.8 25.1 Rebounds 7.5 7.4 7.0 Assists 8.5 7.4 9.2 PRA -- 39.6 41.3 PR -- 32.2 32.1 3PM 1.5 2.1 2.0



Looking to bet on one or more of James's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

LeBron James Insights vs. the Grizzlies

James has taken 17.8 shots per game this season and made 9.3 per game, which account for 18.1% and 19.6%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's connected on 2.1 threes per game, or 17.6% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

The Lakers average the third-most possessions per game with 103.4. His opponents, the Grizzlies, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 12th with 103 possessions per contest.

The Grizzlies are the 13th-best defensive team in the league, allowing 113.4 points per game.

The Grizzlies are the 27th-ranked team in the league, allowing 46.1 rebounds per contest.

In terms of assists, the Grizzlies are 11th in the NBA, conceding 25.8 per game.

Giving up 14 made 3-pointers per game, the Grizzlies are the 24th-ranked squad in the NBA.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

LeBron James vs. the Grizzlies

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/14/2023 23 16 9 6 3 0 1

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.