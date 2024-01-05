When the Los Angeles Lakers (17-18) and Memphis Grizzlies (11-23) square off at Crypto.com Arena on Friday at 10:00 PM ET, Anthony Davis and Jaren Jackson Jr. will be two players to watch.

How to Watch Lakers vs. Grizzlies

Game Day: Friday, January 5

Friday, January 5 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Arena: Crypto.com Arena

Crypto.com Arena Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California How to Watch on TV: ESPN, SportsNet LA, BSSE

ESPN, SportsNet LA, BSSE Live Stream:

Lakers' Last Game

The Lakers lost their most recent game to the Heat, 110-96, on Wednesday. Davis was their leading scorer with 29 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Anthony Davis 29 17 6 3 5 0 Austin Reaves 24 5 8 0 0 2 Max Christie 14 5 0 0 0 2

Lakers Players to Watch

Davis' numbers for the season are 25.4 points, 3.3 assists and 12.4 boards per contest.

LeBron James is averaging 24.8 points, 7.4 assists and 7.4 boards per game.

Austin Reaves puts up 15.3 points, 4.4 boards and 5 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.1 blocks.

Taurean Prince posts 9.6 points, 2.9 boards and 1.9 assists per game, shooting 42.2% from the floor and 37.9% from downtown, with 2.1 made 3-pointers per contest.

Christian Wood's numbers for the season are 7.1 points, 1 assists and 5.5 boards per contest.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Anthony Davis 25.6 11.2 3.9 1.3 2.6 0.6 LeBron James 21.8 6.2 8.3 0.9 0.6 1.7 Austin Reaves 17.4 3.8 5.2 0.7 0.2 1.9 Taurean Prince 10.5 3.5 2.3 1.2 0.7 2.8 Rui Hachimura 11 3.1 0.9 0.6 0.1 0.9

