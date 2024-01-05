The Los Angeles Lakers (17-18) hope to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the Memphis Grizzlies (11-23) on January 5, 2024 at Crypto.com Arena. The matchup airs on ESPN, SportsNet LA, and BSSE.

Lakers vs. Grizzlies Game Info

When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, January 5, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV: Bally Sports

Lakers vs Grizzlies Additional Info

Lakers Stats Insights

This season, the Lakers have a 48.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.1% higher than the 46.2% of shots the Grizzlies' opponents have knocked down.

Los Angeles has a 14-9 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 46.2% from the field.

The Lakers are the 15th best rebounding team in the league, the Grizzlies rank 24th.

The Lakers record 113.7 points per game, just 0.3 more points than the 113.4 the Grizzlies allow.

Los Angeles has an 11-4 record when scoring more than 113.4 points.

Lakers Home & Away Comparison

When playing at home, the Lakers are averaging 1.4 more points per game (114.5) than they are away from home (113.1).

In 2023-24, Los Angeles is giving up 107.7 points per game at home. Away from home, it is allowing 120.4.

The Lakers are averaging 10.5 treys per game with a 34.8% shooting percentage from three-point land when playing at home, which is 0.3 fewer threes and 0.6% points worse than they're averaging away from home (10.8, 35.4%).

Lakers Injuries