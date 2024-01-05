The Los Angeles Lakers (17-18) are 4.5-point favorites as they look to turn around a three-game losing streak when they host the Memphis Grizzlies (11-23) on Friday, January 5, 2024 at Crypto.com Arena. The game airs at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN, SportsNet LA, and BSSE. The over/under is set at 228.5 in the matchup.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Lakers vs. Grizzlies Odds & Info

When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, January 5, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV: ESPN, SportsNet LA, and BSSE

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Lakers -4.5 228.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Lakers Betting Records & Stats

Los Angeles' 35 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 228.5 points 19 times.

The average total in Los Angeles' games this season is 228.3, 0.2 points fewer than this matchup's over/under.

The Lakers have a 15-20-0 record against the spread this season.

Los Angeles has won 14, or 63.6%, of the 22 games it has played as the favorite this season.

Los Angeles has a record of 9-2, a 81.8% win rate, when it's favored by -190 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The Lakers have a 65.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Lakers vs Grizzlies Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Lakers vs. Grizzlies Over/Under Stats

Games Over 228.5 % of Games Over 228.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Lakers 19 54.3% 113.7 220.6 114.6 228 229.4 Grizzlies 9 26.5% 106.9 220.6 113.4 228 224.6

Additional Lakers Insights & Trends

The Lakers have a 4-6 record against the spread while going 2-8 overall over their last 10 contests.

In their past 10 contests, the Lakers have hit the over seven times.

In home games, Los Angeles owns a better record against the spread (7-9-0) compared to its ATS record in road games (8-11-0).

The Lakers average 113.7 points per game, only 0.3 more points than the 113.4 the Grizzlies allow.

When Los Angeles puts up more than 113.4 points, it is 9-6 against the spread and 11-4 overall.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Lakers vs. Grizzlies Betting Splits

Lakers and Grizzlies Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Lakers 15-20 6-5 18-17 Grizzlies 13-21 7-8 13-21

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Lakers vs. Grizzlies Point Insights

Lakers Grizzlies 113.7 Points Scored (PG) 106.9 19 NBA Rank (PPG) 30 9-6 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 6-1 11-4 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 6-1 114.6 Points Allowed (PG) 113.4 16 NBA Rank (PAPG) 13 5-4 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 10-7 8-1 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 9-8

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.