On Friday, January 5, 2024, the Los Angeles Lakers (15-14) play the Memphis Grizzlies (8-19) at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN, SportsNet LA, and BSSE.

If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Lakers vs. Grizzlies Game Information

Buy Tickets for This Game

Game Day: Friday, January 5

Friday, January 5 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: ESPN, SportsNet LA, BSSE

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Buy Tickets for Other Lakers Games

Lakers Players to Watch

Anthony Davis puts up 24.6 points, 12.3 boards and 2.9 assists per game, shooting 54.8% from the field.

LeBron James posts 25.0 points, 7.2 assists and 7.8 rebounds per game.

D'Angelo Russell posts 15.4 points, 6.4 assists and 3.1 rebounds per contest.

Austin Reaves averages 15.3 points, 4.9 assists and 4.7 rebounds.

Taurean Prince averages 9.7 points, 1.8 assists and 2.8 boards.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Grizzlies Players to Watch

Desmond Bane generates 24.7 points, 4.5 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game for the Grizzlies.

On a per-game basis, Jaren Jackson Jr. gets the Grizzlies 21.5 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.7 assists. He also averages 0.7 steals and 1.8 blocked shots (10th in NBA).

Santi Aldama gives the Grizzlies 12.0 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game while posting 0.7 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

David Roddy is averaging 8.1 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest. He is draining 40.6% of his shots from the field and 28.9% from beyond the arc, with 1.0 treys per contest.

Bismack Biyombo gets the Grizzlies 6.2 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game while averaging 0.4 steals and 1.2 blocked shots.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Lakers vs. Grizzlies Stat Comparison

Lakers Grizzlies 113.5 Points Avg. 106.4 114.0 Points Allowed Avg. 112.1 48.5% Field Goal % 43.7% 34.9% Three Point % 33.7%

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.