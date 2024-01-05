Lakers vs. Grizzlies January 5 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 9:17 PM HST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
On Friday, January 5, 2024, the Los Angeles Lakers (15-14) play the Memphis Grizzlies (8-19) at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN, SportsNet LA, and BSSE.
If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Lakers vs. Grizzlies Game Information
- Buy Tickets for This Game
- Game Day: Friday, January 5
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN, SportsNet LA, BSSE
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Buy Tickets for Other Lakers Games
- January 3 at home vs the Heat
- December 30 at the Timberwolves
- December 28 at home vs the Hornets
- December 31 at the Pelicans
- December 25 at home vs the Celtics
Lakers Players to Watch
- Anthony Davis puts up 24.6 points, 12.3 boards and 2.9 assists per game, shooting 54.8% from the field.
- LeBron James posts 25.0 points, 7.2 assists and 7.8 rebounds per game.
- D'Angelo Russell posts 15.4 points, 6.4 assists and 3.1 rebounds per contest.
- Austin Reaves averages 15.3 points, 4.9 assists and 4.7 rebounds.
- Taurean Prince averages 9.7 points, 1.8 assists and 2.8 boards.
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Grizzlies Players to Watch
- Desmond Bane generates 24.7 points, 4.5 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game for the Grizzlies.
- On a per-game basis, Jaren Jackson Jr. gets the Grizzlies 21.5 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.7 assists. He also averages 0.7 steals and 1.8 blocked shots (10th in NBA).
- Santi Aldama gives the Grizzlies 12.0 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game while posting 0.7 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.
- David Roddy is averaging 8.1 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest. He is draining 40.6% of his shots from the field and 28.9% from beyond the arc, with 1.0 treys per contest.
- Bismack Biyombo gets the Grizzlies 6.2 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game while averaging 0.4 steals and 1.2 blocked shots.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Lakers vs. Grizzlies Stat Comparison
|Lakers
|Grizzlies
|113.5
|Points Avg.
|106.4
|114.0
|Points Allowed Avg.
|112.1
|48.5%
|Field Goal %
|43.7%
|34.9%
|Three Point %
|33.7%
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.