On Friday, January 5, 2024 at Crypto.com Arena, the Los Angeles Lakers (17-18) will be looking to halt a three-game losing streak when hosting the Memphis Grizzlies (11-23). It will air at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN, SportsNet LA, and BSSE.

Lakers vs. Grizzlies Game Info

Date: Friday, January 5, 2024

Time: 10:00 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: ESPN, SportsNet LA, and BSSE

Location: Los Angeles, California

Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Lakers vs. Grizzlies Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Lakers vs Grizzlies Additional Info

Lakers vs. Grizzlies Betting Trends

The Lakers average 113.7 points per game (19th in the league) while giving up 114.6 per contest (16th in the NBA). They have a -31 scoring differential overall.

The Grizzlies' -224 scoring differential (being outscored by 6.5 points per game) is a result of putting up 106.9 points per game (30th in NBA) while allowing 113.4 per contest (13th in league).

These teams score a combined 220.6 points per game, 6.9 fewer points than this matchup's total.

Opponents of these teams put up 228 points per game combined, 0.5 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Los Angeles has won 15 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 20 times.

Memphis has covered 13 times in 34 chances against the spread this season.

Lakers and Grizzlies NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Lakers +2000 +1000 - Grizzlies +10000 +5000 -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.