The Winnipeg Jets (24-9-4) carry a four-game win streak into a road matchup with the Anaheim Ducks (13-23-1), who have been beaten in three straight, on Friday, January 5 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and BSW.

The Ducks have a 3-6-1 record over their past 10 contests. They have scored 23 total goals (four power-play goals on 30 power-play opportunities during that time, for a conversion rate of 13.3%) while conceding 31 goals to their opponents.

Ducks vs. Jets Predictions for Friday

Our computer projections model for this matchup predicts a final result of Jets 4, Ducks 2.

Moneyline Pick: Jets (-200)

Jets (-200) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Spread Pick: Ducks (+1.5)

Ducks vs Jets Additional Info

Ducks Splits and Trends

The Ducks have a record of 13-23-1 this season and are 4-1-5 in overtime contests.

Anaheim has earned 13 points (6-9-1) in its 16 games that finished with a one-goal margin.

This season the Ducks scored just one goal in eight games and they finished 0-7-1 in those matchups.

Anaheim failed to win all eight games this season when it scored exactly two goals.

The Ducks have scored more than two goals 17 times, earning 26 points from those matchups (13-4-0).

Anaheim has scored a single power-play goal in 13 games this season and has recorded eight points from those matchups.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Anaheim is 2-10-0 (four points).

The Ducks' opponents have had more shots in 21 games. The Ducks finished 10-10-1 in those contests (21 points).

Team Stats Comparison

Jets Rank Jets AVG Ducks AVG Ducks Rank 12th 3.32 Goals Scored 2.51 29th 2nd 2.43 Goals Allowed 3.35 23rd 13th 31.1 Shots 29.2 25th 6th 28.9 Shots Allowed 32.7 27th 23rd 17.54% Power Play % 19.83% 18th 26th 74.31% Penalty Kill % 80.12% 17th

Ducks vs. Jets Game Time and TV Channel

When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, January 5, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSW

Where: Honda Center in Anaheim, California

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Honda Center in Anaheim, California

