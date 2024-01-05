Will Jamie Drysdale Score a Goal Against the Jets on January 5?
For people wanting to wager on the upcoming game between the Anaheim Ducks and the Winnipeg Jets on Friday at 10:00 PM ET, is Jamie Drysdale a player who is likely light the lamp? We break it all down in the article below.
Will Jamie Drysdale score a goal against the Jets?
Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)
Drysdale stats and insights
- Drysdale has scored in one of eight games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- He has not played against the Jets yet this season.
- Drysdale has zero points on the power play.
- Drysdale's shooting percentage is 6.7%, and he averages 1.4 shots per game.
Jets defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Jets have been one of the stingiest squads in the league, giving up 90 goals in total (only 2.4 per game) which ranks second.
- So far this season, the Jets have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 17.4 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.
Ducks vs. Jets game info
- Game Day: Friday, January 5, 2024
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
