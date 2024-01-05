For people wanting to wager on the upcoming game between the Anaheim Ducks and the Winnipeg Jets on Friday at 10:00 PM ET, is Jamie Drysdale a player who is likely light the lamp? We break it all down in the article below.

Will Jamie Drysdale score a goal against the Jets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)

Drysdale stats and insights

Drysdale has scored in one of eight games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has not played against the Jets yet this season.

Drysdale has zero points on the power play.

Drysdale's shooting percentage is 6.7%, and he averages 1.4 shots per game.

Jets defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Jets have been one of the stingiest squads in the league, giving up 90 goals in total (only 2.4 per game) which ranks second.

So far this season, the Jets have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 17.4 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.

Ducks vs. Jets game info

Game Day: Friday, January 5, 2024

Friday, January 5, 2024 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSW

ESPN+ and BSW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

