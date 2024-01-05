When the Anaheim Ducks square off against the Winnipeg Jets on Friday at 10:00 PM ET, will Jakob Silfverberg light the lamp? Below, we break down the stats and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.

Will Jakob Silfverberg score a goal against the Jets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Silfverberg stats and insights

Silfverberg has scored in one of 36 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

In one game versus the Jets this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken three of them.

Silfverberg has picked up two assists on the power play.

Silfverberg's shooting percentage is 1.9%, and he averages 1.4 shots per game.

Jets defensive stats

On defense, the Jets have been one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, conceding 90 goals in total (only 2.4 per game) which ranks second.

So far this season, the Jets have one shutout, and they average 17.4 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.

Silfverberg recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/3/2024 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 8:53 Home L 2-1 OT 12/31/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 10:54 Home L 7-2 12/29/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 11:42 Home L 2-0 12/27/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 7:19 Home W 5-2 12/23/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 8:05 Home L 3-2 12/21/2023 Flames 0 0 0 10:38 Home L 3-0 12/18/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 10:04 Away W 4-3 12/17/2023 Devils 0 0 0 9:29 Away W 5-1 12/15/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 11:14 Away L 5-1 12/13/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 13:58 Away L 4-3

Ducks vs. Jets game info

Game Day: Friday, January 5, 2024

Friday, January 5, 2024 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSW

ESPN+ and BSW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

