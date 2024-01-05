Will Jackson LaCombe Score a Goal Against the Jets on January 5?
For people wanting to bet on the upcoming matchup between the Anaheim Ducks and the Winnipeg Jets on Friday at 10:00 PM ET, is Jackson LaCombe a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Jackson LaCombe score a goal against the Jets?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
LaCombe stats and insights
- LaCombe is yet to score through 35 games this season.
- He has attempted one shot in one game versus the Jets this season, but has not scored.
- LaCombe has no points on the power play.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Jets defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Jets are one of the stingiest units in the league, conceding 90 goals in total (just 2.4 per game) which ranks second.
- So far this season, the Jets have one shutout, and they average 17.4 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
LaCombe recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/3/2024
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|20:43
|Home
|L 2-1 OT
|12/29/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|14:39
|Home
|L 2-0
|12/27/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|20:32
|Home
|W 5-2
|12/23/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|16:07
|Home
|L 3-2
|12/21/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|17:23
|Home
|L 3-0
|12/18/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|20:55
|Away
|W 4-3
|12/17/2023
|Devils
|1
|0
|1
|21:18
|Away
|W 5-1
|12/15/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|18:02
|Away
|L 5-1
|12/13/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|22:50
|Away
|L 4-3
|12/10/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|22:36
|Home
|L 4-2
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Ducks vs. Jets game info
- Game Day: Friday, January 5, 2024
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.