On Friday at 10:00 PM ET, the Anaheim Ducks square off with the Winnipeg Jets. Is Isac Lundestrom going to find the back of the net in this contest? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Isac Lundestrom score a goal against the Jets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)

Lundestrom 2022-23 stats and insights

In four of 61 games last season, Lundestrom scored -- but just one goal each time.

He took two shots in three games versus the Jets last season, but did not score.

Lundestrom produced no points on the power play last season.

He posted a 6.7% shooting percentage, taking 1.0 shots per game.

Jets 2022-23 defensive stats

Defensively, the Jets were one of the stingiest squads in NHL action, allowing 224 total goals (2.7 per game) to rank 10th.

The Jets secured four shutouts last season. Their skaters averaged 21.8 hits and 13.6 blocked shots per game.

Ducks vs. Jets game info

Game Day: Friday, January 5, 2024

Friday, January 5, 2024 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSW

ESPN+ and BSW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

