Will Isac Lundestrom Score a Goal Against the Jets on January 5?
On Friday at 10:00 PM ET, the Anaheim Ducks square off with the Winnipeg Jets. Is Isac Lundestrom going to find the back of the net in this contest? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)
Lundestrom 2022-23 stats and insights
- In four of 61 games last season, Lundestrom scored -- but just one goal each time.
- He took two shots in three games versus the Jets last season, but did not score.
- Lundestrom produced no points on the power play last season.
- He posted a 6.7% shooting percentage, taking 1.0 shots per game.
Jets 2022-23 defensive stats
- Defensively, the Jets were one of the stingiest squads in NHL action, allowing 224 total goals (2.7 per game) to rank 10th.
- The Jets secured four shutouts last season. Their skaters averaged 21.8 hits and 13.6 blocked shots per game.
Ducks vs. Jets game info
- Game Day: Friday, January 5, 2024
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
