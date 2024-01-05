In the upcoming game versus the Winnipeg Jets, which starts at 10:00 PM ET on Friday, can we expect Frank Vatrano to light the lamp for the Anaheim Ducks? Let's dive into the most important stats and trends to figure out which player props you should be strongly considering.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Frank Vatrano score a goal against the Jets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +195 (Bet $10 to win $19.50 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Vatrano stats and insights

In 13 of 37 games this season, Vatrano has scored -- and three times he scored multiple goals.

He has taken six shots in one game against the Jets this season, but has not scored.

He has six goals on the power play, and also three assists.

Vatrano averages 3.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 14.1%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Jets defensive stats

The Jets have conceded 90 goals in total (just 2.4 per game), which ranks second in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Jets have shut out opponents once while averaging 17.4 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Vatrano recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/3/2024 Maple Leafs 1 1 0 18:46 Home L 2-1 OT 12/31/2023 Oilers 1 1 0 18:04 Home L 7-2 12/29/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 17:49 Home L 2-0 12/27/2023 Golden Knights 1 1 0 18:01 Home W 5-2 12/23/2023 Kraken 1 1 0 19:15 Home L 3-2 12/21/2023 Flames 0 0 0 18:40 Home L 3-0 12/18/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 17:07 Away W 4-3 12/17/2023 Devils 0 0 0 19:34 Away W 5-1 12/15/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 14:30 Away L 5-1 12/13/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 17:06 Away L 4-3

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Ducks vs. Jets game info

Game Day: Friday, January 5, 2024

Friday, January 5, 2024 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSW

ESPN+ and BSW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.