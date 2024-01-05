Player prop bet odds for Mark Scheifele, Frank Vatrano and others are listed when the Winnipeg Jets visit the Anaheim Ducks at Honda Center on Friday at 10:00 PM ET.

Ducks vs. Jets Game Info

When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, January 5, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSW

ESPN+ and BSW Where: Honda Center in Anaheim, California

Honda Center in Anaheim, California Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Ducks vs. Jets Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Anaheim Ducks

Frank Vatrano Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -111, Under Odds: -118)

0.5 (Over Odds: -111, Under Odds: -118) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +220, Under Odds: -303)

Vatrano has totaled 18 goals and nine assists in 37 games for Anaheim, good for 27 points.

Vatrano Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Maple Leafs Jan. 3 1 0 1 5 vs. Oilers Dec. 31 1 0 1 4 vs. Coyotes Dec. 29 0 0 0 3 vs. Golden Knights Dec. 27 1 0 1 1 vs. Kraken Dec. 23 1 0 1 4

Mason McTavish Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -128)

0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -128) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +190, Under Odds: -278)

Mason McTavish is a key piece of the offense for Anaheim with 25 total points this season. He has scored 10 goals and added 15 assists in 30 games.

McTavish Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Maple Leafs Jan. 3 0 1 1 3 vs. Oilers Dec. 31 0 0 0 2 vs. Coyotes Dec. 29 0 0 0 1 vs. Golden Knights Dec. 27 0 3 3 3 vs. Kraken Dec. 23 0 0 0 2

NHL Props Today: Winnipeg Jets

Mark Scheifele Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +140)

0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +140) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154)

One of Winnipeg's top offensive players this season is Scheifele, who has scored 37 points in 37 games (12 goals and 25 assists).

Scheifele Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Sharks Jan. 4 0 1 1 0 vs. Lightning Jan. 2 0 0 0 1 at Wild Dec. 31 0 0 0 3 vs. Wild Dec. 30 0 0 0 1 at Blackhawks Dec. 27 0 0 0 1

Joshua Morrissey Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100)

0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139)

Joshua Morrissey has six goals and 24 assists to total 30 points (0.8 per game).

Morrissey Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Sharks Jan. 4 0 0 0 6 vs. Lightning Jan. 2 0 0 0 1 at Wild Dec. 31 0 0 0 2 vs. Wild Dec. 30 0 1 1 0 at Blackhawks Dec. 27 0 0 0 4

