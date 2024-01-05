The Winnipeg Jets (24-9-4, riding a four-game winning streak) go on the road against the Anaheim Ducks (13-23-1, losers of three straight). The matchup on Friday, January 5 starts at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and BSW.

Ducks vs. Jets Game Info

When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, January 5, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET

Where: Honda Center in Anaheim, California

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Jets (-185) Ducks (+150) 6 Jets (-1.5)

Ducks Betting Insights

The Ducks have been listed as an underdog 32 times this season, and won 11, or 34.4%, of those games.

Anaheim has a record of 9-16 in games when bookmakers have them as underdogs of at least +150 on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied, given the moneyline set for this matchup, that the Ducks have a 40.0% chance to win.

Anaheim has played 20 games this season with over 6 goals.

Ducks vs Jets Additional Info

Ducks vs. Jets Rankings

Jets Total (Rank) Ducks Total (Rank) 123 (12th) Goals 93 (29th) 90 (2nd) Goals Allowed 124 (24th) 20 (23rd) Power Play Goals 23 (18th) 28 (24th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 33 (29th)

Ducks Advanced Stats

Anaheim owns a 6-4-0 line against the spread while going 3-6-1 overall over its last 10 contests.

In its past 10 games, Anaheim has gone over the total four times.

The Ducks have averaged a total of 6.3 combined goals in their last 10 games, 0.3 greater than this matchup's total of 6.

In the past 10 games, the Ducks and their opponents are averaging 0.6 fewer goals per game than their season game average of 6.8 goals.

The Ducks' 93 total goals (2.5 per game) rank 29th in the NHL.

The Ducks have allowed 3.4 goals per game, 124 total, which ranks 24th among NHL teams.

Their -31 goal differential ranks 30th in the league.

