Ducks vs. Jets: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 6:46 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Winnipeg Jets (24-9-4, riding a four-game winning streak) go on the road against the Anaheim Ducks (13-23-1, losers of three straight). The matchup on Friday, January 5 starts at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and BSW.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Ducks vs. Jets Game Info
- When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Honda Center in Anaheim, California
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Jets (-185)
|Ducks (+150)
|6
|Jets (-1.5)
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Ducks Betting Insights
- The Ducks have been listed as an underdog 32 times this season, and won 11, or 34.4%, of those games.
- Anaheim has a record of 9-16 in games when bookmakers have them as underdogs of at least +150 on the moneyline.
- Bookmakers have implied, given the moneyline set for this matchup, that the Ducks have a 40.0% chance to win.
- Anaheim has played 20 games this season with over 6 goals.
Ducks vs Jets Additional Info
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Ducks vs. Jets Rankings
|Jets Total (Rank)
|Ducks Total (Rank)
|123 (12th)
|Goals
|93 (29th)
|90 (2nd)
|Goals Allowed
|124 (24th)
|20 (23rd)
|Power Play Goals
|23 (18th)
|28 (24th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|33 (29th)
Ducks Advanced Stats
- Anaheim owns a 6-4-0 line against the spread while going 3-6-1 overall over its last 10 contests.
- In its past 10 games, Anaheim has gone over the total four times.
- The Ducks have averaged a total of 6.3 combined goals in their last 10 games, 0.3 greater than this matchup's total of 6.
- In the past 10 games, the Ducks and their opponents are averaging 0.6 fewer goals per game than their season game average of 6.8 goals.
- The Ducks' 93 total goals (2.5 per game) rank 29th in the NHL.
- The Ducks have allowed 3.4 goals per game, 124 total, which ranks 24th among NHL teams.
- Their -31 goal differential ranks 30th in the league.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.