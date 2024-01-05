Two of the most exciting players to watch when the Winnipeg Jets meet the Anaheim Ducks on Friday at Honda Center -- beginning at 10:00 PM ET -- are the Jets' Mark Scheifele and the Ducks' Frank Vatrano.

Ducks vs. Jets Game Information

Ducks Players to Watch

Vatrano is among the top options on offense for Anaheim, with 27 points this season, as he has put up 18 goals and nine assists in 37 games.

Mason McTavish's 25 points this season, including 10 goals and 15 assists, make him one of the top players on offense for Anaheim.

This season, Anaheim's Troy Terry has 22 points, courtesy of nine goals (fourth on team) and 13 assists (fifth).

In the crease, Lukas Dostal's record stands at 6-8-1 on the season, giving up 51 goals (3.5 goals against average) and collecting 465 saves with a .901% save percentage (40th in the league).

Jets Players to Watch

One of Winnipeg's top offensive players this season is Scheifele, with 37 points (12 goals, 25 assists) and an average ice time of 20:52 per game.

Joshua Morrissey has six goals and 24 assists, equaling 30 points (0.8 per game).

Kyle Connor has 29 points for Winnipeg, via 17 goals and 12 assists.

In nine games, Laurent Brossoit's record is 5-3-1. He has conceded 22 goals (2.44 goals against average) and has recorded 229 saves.

Ducks vs. Jets Stat Comparison

Jets Rank Jets AVG Ducks AVG Ducks Rank 12th 3.32 Goals Scored 2.51 29th 2nd 2.43 Goals Allowed 3.35 23rd 13th 31.1 Shots 29.2 25th 6th 28.9 Shots Allowed 32.7 27th 23rd 17.54% Power Play % 19.83% 18th 26th 74.31% Penalty Kill % 80.12% 17th

