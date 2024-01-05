The Winnipeg Jets (24-9-4) are heavy favorites (-185 moneyline odds to win) when they go on the road in a game against the Anaheim Ducks (13-23-1), who have +150 moneyline odds, on Friday at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and BSW.

Ducks vs. Jets Game Info

When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, January 5, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSW

ESPN+ and BSW Where: Honda Center in Anaheim, California

Honda Center in Anaheim, California

Ducks vs. Jets Total and Moneyline

Ducks vs Jets Additional Info

Ducks vs. Jets Betting Trends

Anaheim has played 20 games this season that ended with over 6 goals.

The Jets have been victorious in 17 of their 22 games when they were listed as a moneyline favorite this season (77.3%).

The Ducks have claimed an upset victory in 11, or 34.4%, of the 32 games they have played as an underdog this season.

Winnipeg is 5-3 (victorious in 62.5% of its games) when playing with moneyline odds of -185 or shorter.

Anaheim is 9-16 when it is the underdog by +150 or longer on the moneyline.

Ducks Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Mason McTavish 0.5 (+190) 0.5 (-105) 2.5 (+135) Trevor Zegras 0.5 (+170) 0.5 (-105) 2.5 (+125) Frank Vatrano 0.5 (+220) 0.5 (-111) 2.5 (-149)

Ducks Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 8-0-2 6-4 4-4-2 6.0 3.70 1.90 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 8-0-2 3.70 1.90 5 20.8% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 3-6-1 6-4 4-5-1 6.3 2.30 3.10 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 3-6-1 2.30 3.10 4 13.3% Record as ML Favorite 6-2 Record as ML Underdog 2-0 Puck Line Covers 6 Puck Line Losses 4 Games Over Total 4 Games Under Total 4 Record as ML Favorite 0-0 Record as ML Underdog 3-7 Puck Line Covers 6 Puck Line Losses 4 Games Over Total 4 Games Under Total 5

