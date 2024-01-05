The Winnipeg Jets will play at the Anaheim Ducks on Friday, January 5, with the Jets having won four straight, and the Ducks on a three-game losing run.

Jets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET

Where: Honda Center in Anaheim, California

Honda Center in Anaheim, California

Ducks vs Jets Additional Info

Ducks vs. Jets Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 12/10/2023 Ducks Jets 4-2 WPG

Ducks Stats & Trends

The Ducks give up 3.4 goals per game (124 in total), 24th in the NHL.

With 93 goals (2.5 per game), the Ducks have the league's 29th-ranked offense.

In their last 10 games, the Ducks have gone 3-6-1 to earn 60.0% of the possible points.

Defensively, the Ducks have given up 31 goals (3.1 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have averaged 2.3 goals per game (23 total) during that stretch.

Ducks Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Frank Vatrano 37 18 9 27 13 19 44.4% Mason McTavish 30 10 15 25 10 11 55.1% Troy Terry 35 9 13 22 26 23 50% Ryan Strome 35 3 17 20 20 15 42.8% Adam Henrique 36 10 9 19 4 16 54.3%

Jets Stats & Trends

The Jets have conceded 90 total goals (only 2.4 per game), ranking second in NHL play for the fewest goals against.

The Jets' 123 total goals (3.3 per game) make them the 12th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.

Over the past 10 games, the Jets have gone 8-0-2 (80.0% of possible points).

On the defensive side, the Jets have given up 19 goals (1.9 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 3.7 goals-per-game average (37 total) during that time.

Jets Key Players