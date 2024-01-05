Cameron Reddish and his Los Angeles Lakers teammates will hit the court versus the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday at 10:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Reddish tallied in his most recent game, which ended in a 110-96 loss versus the Heat.

In this piece we'll examine Reddish's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Cameron Reddish Prop Bets vs. the Grizzlies

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 7.5 6.6 6.1 Rebounds -- 2.5 2.4 Assists -- 1.6 2.4 PRA -- 10.7 10.9 PR -- 9.1 8.5



Looking to bet on one or more of Reddish's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Cameron Reddish Insights vs. the Grizzlies

This season, he's put up 5.3% of the Lakers' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 6.0 per contest.

Reddish's opponents, the Grizzlies, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 12th in the NBA with 103 possessions per game, while his Lakers average the third-most possessions per game with 103.4.

The Grizzlies are the 13th-best defensive team in the league, conceding 113.4 points per contest.

Giving up 46.1 rebounds per game, the Grizzlies are the 27th-ranked team in the NBA.

Looking at assists, the Grizzlies have allowed 25.8 per game, 11th in the NBA.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Cameron Reddish vs. the Grizzlies

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/14/2023 25 10 1 2 3 0 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.