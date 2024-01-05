Will Brett Leason Score a Goal Against the Jets on January 5?
The Anaheim Ducks' upcoming contest against the Winnipeg Jets is scheduled for Friday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Brett Leason find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the stats and insights below.
Will Brett Leason score a goal against the Jets?
Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)
Leason stats and insights
- Leason has scored in five of 33 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- He has attempted zero shots in one game versus the Jets this season, but has not scored.
- Leason has zero points on the power play.
- Leason averages 1.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 13.0%.
Jets defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Jets have been one of the stingiest units in the league, giving up 90 goals in total (just 2.4 per game) which ranks second.
- So far this season, the Jets have one shutout, and they average 17.4 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.
Leason recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/3/2024
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|13:24
|Home
|L 2-1 OT
|12/31/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|13:27
|Home
|L 7-2
|12/29/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|16:35
|Home
|L 2-0
|12/27/2023
|Golden Knights
|2
|2
|0
|15:51
|Home
|W 5-2
|12/23/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|14:08
|Home
|L 3-2
|12/21/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|12:10
|Home
|L 3-0
|12/18/2023
|Red Wings
|1
|0
|1
|11:55
|Away
|W 4-3
|12/17/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|13:36
|Away
|W 5-1
|12/15/2023
|Rangers
|1
|1
|0
|14:38
|Away
|L 5-1
|12/13/2023
|Islanders
|1
|0
|1
|13:28
|Away
|L 4-3
Ducks vs. Jets game info
- Game Day: Friday, January 5, 2024
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSW
