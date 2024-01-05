For those looking to place a bet on the upcoming battle between the Anaheim Ducks and the Winnipeg Jets on Friday at 10:00 PM ET, is Benoit-Olivier Groulx a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.

Will Benoit-Olivier Groulx score a goal against the Jets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Groulx stats and insights

Groulx is yet to score through 21 games this season.

In one game versus the Jets this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken zero of them.

Groulx has no points on the power play.

Jets defensive stats

The Jets have given up 90 goals in total (only 2.4 per game), the second-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Jets have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 17.4 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.

Groulx recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/3/2024 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 6:12 Home L 2-1 OT 12/17/2023 Devils 0 0 0 14:40 Away W 5-1 12/15/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 11:43 Away L 5-1 12/7/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 13:50 Away L 1-0 12/5/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 12:26 Away L 3-2 12/2/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 14:26 Home W 4-3 SO 11/28/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 15:26 Away L 3-1 11/26/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 15:04 Away L 8-2 11/24/2023 Kings 0 0 0 11:50 Home L 5-2 11/19/2023 Blues 0 0 0 8:12 Home L 3-1

Ducks vs. Jets game info

Game Day: Friday, January 5, 2024

Friday, January 5, 2024 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSW

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

