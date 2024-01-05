Will Benoit-Olivier Groulx Score a Goal Against the Jets on January 5?
For those looking to place a bet on the upcoming battle between the Anaheim Ducks and the Winnipeg Jets on Friday at 10:00 PM ET, is Benoit-Olivier Groulx a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.
Will Benoit-Olivier Groulx score a goal against the Jets?
Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)
Groulx stats and insights
- Groulx is yet to score through 21 games this season.
- In one game versus the Jets this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken zero of them.
- Groulx has no points on the power play.
Jets defensive stats
- The Jets have given up 90 goals in total (only 2.4 per game), the second-fewest allowed in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Jets have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 17.4 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.
Groulx recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/3/2024
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|6:12
|Home
|L 2-1 OT
|12/17/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|14:40
|Away
|W 5-1
|12/15/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|11:43
|Away
|L 5-1
|12/7/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|13:50
|Away
|L 1-0
|12/5/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|12:26
|Away
|L 3-2
|12/2/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|14:26
|Home
|W 4-3 SO
|11/28/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|15:26
|Away
|L 3-1
|11/26/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|15:04
|Away
|L 8-2
|11/24/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|11:50
|Home
|L 5-2
|11/19/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|8:12
|Home
|L 3-1
Ducks vs. Jets game info
- Game Day: Friday, January 5, 2024
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
