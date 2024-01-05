The Los Angeles Lakers, Austin Reaves included, face the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday at 10:00 PM ET.

Reaves tallied 24 points and eight assists in his most recent game, which ended in a 110-96 loss versus the Heat.

If you'd like to make predictions on Reaves' performance, we break down his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Austin Reaves Prop Bets vs. the Grizzlies

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 19.5 15.3 17.4 Rebounds 4.5 4.4 3.8 Assists 6.5 5.0 5.2 PRA -- 24.7 26.4 PR -- 19.7 21.2 3PM 2.5 1.6 1.9



Austin Reaves Insights vs. the Grizzlies

This season, he's put up 12.3% of the Lakers' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 11.1 per contest.

He's connected on 1.6 threes per game, or 14.7% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Reaves' Lakers average 103.4 possessions per game, third-highest among NBA teams, while the Grizzlies have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 12th with 103.0 possessions per contest.

The Grizzlies are the 13th-best defensive squad in the NBA, conceding 113.4 points per contest.

The Grizzlies allow 46.1 rebounds per contest, ranking 27th in the league.

The Grizzlies give up 25.8 assists per game, 11th-ranked in the NBA.

The Grizzlies are the 24th-ranked team in the league at allowing threes, conceding 14.0 made 3-pointers per contest.

Austin Reaves vs. the Grizzlies

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/14/2023 29 16 12 7 4 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.