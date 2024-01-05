Anthony Davis leads the Los Angeles Lakers (17-18) into a home game against the Memphis Grizzlies (11-23) at Crypto.com Arena on Friday, at 10:00 PM ET.

Lakers vs. Grizzlies Game Info

Anthony Davis vs. Desmond Bane Fantasy Comparison

Stat Anthony Davis Desmond Bane Total Fantasy Pts 1630.4 1262.3 Fantasy Pts Per Game 51 38.3 Fantasy Rank 6 26

Anthony Davis vs. Desmond Bane Insights

Anthony Davis & the Lakers

Davis' numbers on the season are 25.4 points, 3.3 assists and 12.4 boards per game, shooting 55.3% from the floor.

The Lakers have a -31 scoring differential, putting up 113.7 points per game (19th in the league) and giving up 114.6 (16th in the NBA).

Los Angeles averages 43.7 rebounds per game (15th in the league) compared to the 44.5 of its opponents.

The Lakers knock down 10.7 three-pointers per game (28th in the league) while shooting 35.1% from deep (24th in the NBA). They are making 3.4 fewer threes per contest than their opponents, who drain 14.1 per game while shooting 37.7%.

Los Angeles forces 13 turnovers per game (18th in the league) while committing 13.6 (21st in NBA play).

Desmond Bane & the Grizzlies

Desmond Bane gets the Grizzlies 24.5 points, 4.5 boards and 5.2 assists per game. He also averages 1.1 steals and 0.6 blocks.

The Grizzlies are being outscored by 6.5 points per game, with a -224 scoring differential overall. They put up 106.9 points per game (30th in NBA), and give up 113.4 per outing (13th in league).

Memphis loses the rebound battle by 4.1 boards on average. It records 42 rebounds per game, 24th in the league, while its opponents grab 46.1.

The Grizzlies knock down 12.9 three-pointers per game (11th in the league) while shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc (30th in NBA). They are making 1.1 fewer threes than their opponents, who drain 14 per game at 38.8%.

Memphis and its opponents have been relatively even in the turnover battle. The Grizz commit 13.7 per game (22nd in league) and force 14.6 (fourth in NBA).

Anthony Davis vs. Desmond Bane Advanced Stats

Stat Anthony Davis Desmond Bane Plus/Minus Per Game -0.4 -4.7 Usage Percentage 27.2% 29.1% True Shooting Pct 61.9% 59.5% Total Rebound Pct 19% 7.2% Assist Pct 15.2% 27.4%

