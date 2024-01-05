When the Anaheim Ducks face off against the Winnipeg Jets on Friday at 10:00 PM ET, will Alex Killorn score a goal? Below, we break down the stats and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.

Will Alex Killorn score a goal against the Jets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +270 (Bet $10 to win $27.00 if he scores a goal)

Killorn stats and insights

Killorn has scored in four of 27 games this season, but only one goal each time.

In one game versus the Jets this season, he has attempted six shots and scored one goal.

He has three goals on the power play, and also two assists.

Killorn averages 2.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 6.1%.

Jets defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Jets have been one of the stingiest units in the NHL, conceding 90 goals in total (only 2.4 per game) which ranks second.

So far this season, the Jets have one shutout, and they average 17.4 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.

Killorn recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/3/2024 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 18:50 Home L 2-1 OT 12/31/2023 Oilers 1 0 1 19:08 Home L 7-2 12/29/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 18:00 Home L 2-0 12/27/2023 Golden Knights 1 0 1 17:45 Home W 5-2 12/23/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 19:23 Home L 3-2 12/21/2023 Flames 0 0 0 20:30 Home L 3-0 12/18/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 18:33 Away W 4-3 12/17/2023 Devils 3 1 2 16:56 Away W 5-1 12/15/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 17:02 Away L 5-1 12/13/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 17:41 Away L 4-3

Ducks vs. Jets game info

Game Day: Friday, January 5, 2024

Friday, January 5, 2024 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSW

ESPN+ and BSW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

