Will Adam Henrique Score a Goal Against the Jets on January 5?
On Friday at 10:00 PM ET, the Anaheim Ducks match up against the Winnipeg Jets. Is Adam Henrique going to score a goal in this matchup? Check out the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Will Adam Henrique score a goal against the Jets?
Odds to score a goal this game: +290 (Bet $10 to win $29.00 if he scores a goal)
Henrique stats and insights
- Henrique has scored in eight of 36 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- In one game versus the Jets this season, he has taken one shot and scored one goal.
- On the power play, Henrique has accumulated four goals and three assists.
- He has a 16.7% shooting percentage, attempting 1.6 shots per game.
Jets defensive stats
- The Jets have given up 90 goals in total (only 2.4 per game), which ranks second in the league for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Jets have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 17.4 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.
Henrique recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/3/2024
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|20:11
|Home
|L 2-1 OT
|12/31/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|16:47
|Home
|L 7-2
|12/29/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|18:00
|Home
|L 2-0
|12/27/2023
|Golden Knights
|1
|0
|1
|17:37
|Home
|W 5-2
|12/23/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|16:45
|Home
|L 3-2
|12/21/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|21:01
|Home
|L 3-0
|12/18/2023
|Red Wings
|2
|1
|1
|15:19
|Away
|W 4-3
|12/17/2023
|Devils
|3
|3
|0
|20:37
|Away
|W 5-1
|12/15/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|18:32
|Away
|L 5-1
|12/13/2023
|Islanders
|1
|1
|0
|16:39
|Away
|L 4-3
Ducks vs. Jets game info
- Game Day: Friday, January 5, 2024
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
