Should you wager on Vladislav Gavrikov to light the lamp when the Los Angeles Kings and the Detroit Red Wings go head to head on Thursday at 10:30 PM ET? In the article below, we dissect all the stats you need to know before putting any money down.

Will Vladislav Gavrikov score a goal against the Red Wings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)

Gavrikov stats and insights

Gavrikov has scored in three of 29 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not played against the Red Wings yet this season.

Gavrikov has zero points on the power play.

Gavrikov averages 1.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 7.9%.

Red Wings defensive stats

The Red Wings have conceded 131 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 27th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Red Wings have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 13.7 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.

Gavrikov recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/2/2024 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 21:14 Home L 3-0 12/30/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 21:32 Home L 3-2 SO 12/28/2023 Golden Knights 1 0 1 20:29 Away L 3-2 12/27/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 20:02 Home W 5-1 12/10/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 6:36 Away L 4-1 12/9/2023 Islanders 1 1 0 18:36 Away L 3-2 OT 12/7/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 21:31 Away W 4-0 12/5/2023 Blue Jackets 2 0 2 19:55 Away W 4-3 OT 12/3/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 21:08 Home W 4-1 11/29/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 19:45 Home L 2-1

Kings vs. Red Wings game info

Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSDET, and BSW

ESPN+, BSDET, and BSW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

