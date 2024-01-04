The Los Angeles Kings, with Trevor Moore, will be on the ice Thursday at 10:30 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Detroit Red Wings. If you're thinking about a wager on Moore against the Red Wings, we have plenty of info to help.

Trevor Moore vs. Red Wings Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 10:30 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 10:30 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: -154)

0.5 assists (Over odds: +150)

Moore Season Stats Insights

In 34 games this season, Moore has a plus-minus of +8, while averaging 17:29 on the ice per game.

In 14 of 34 games this year, Moore has scored a goal, with three of those games resulting in multiple goals.

Moore has a point in 20 of 34 games this season, with multiple points in five of them.

In eight of 34 games this season, Moore has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

The implied probability that Moore hits the over on his points over/under is 60.6%, based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Moore has an implied probability of 40% of going over his assist prop bet.

Moore Stats vs. the Red Wings

The Red Wings have given up 131 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 27th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 15th-ranked goal differential (+5).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Detroit 34 Games 2 26 Points 2 17 Goals 0 9 Assists 2

