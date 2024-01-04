On Thursday at 10:30 PM ET, the Los Angeles Kings square off with the Detroit Red Wings. Is Trevor Moore going to find the back of the net in this game? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Trevor Moore score a goal against the Red Wings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +195 (Bet $10 to win $19.50 if he scores a goal)

Moore stats and insights

In 14 of 34 games this season, Moore has scored -- and three times he scored multiple goals.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Red Wings.

He has two goals on the power play, and also three assists.

Moore's shooting percentage is 15.7%, and he averages 3.2 shots per game.

Red Wings defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Red Wings are giving up 131 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 27th in the league.

So far this season, the Red Wings have two shutouts, and they average 13.7 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.

Moore recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/2/2024 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 19:08 Home L 3-0 12/30/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 21:01 Home L 3-2 SO 12/28/2023 Golden Knights 1 1 0 19:22 Away L 3-2 12/27/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 18:31 Home W 5-1 12/23/2023 Flames 1 1 0 17:36 Home W 5-3 12/20/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 21:37 Home L 2-1 12/19/2023 Sharks 1 1 0 16:58 Away W 4-1 12/16/2023 Kraken 1 1 0 17:51 Away W 3-2 SO 12/13/2023 Jets 0 0 0 19:01 Home L 5-2 12/10/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 20:48 Away L 4-1

Kings vs. Red Wings game info

Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSDET, and BSW

ESPN+, BSDET, and BSW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

