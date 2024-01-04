Will Trevor Moore Score a Goal Against the Red Wings on January 4?
On Thursday at 10:30 PM ET, the Los Angeles Kings square off with the Detroit Red Wings. Is Trevor Moore going to find the back of the net in this game? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Will Trevor Moore score a goal against the Red Wings?
Odds to score a goal this game: +195 (Bet $10 to win $19.50 if he scores a goal)
Moore stats and insights
- In 14 of 34 games this season, Moore has scored -- and three times he scored multiple goals.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Red Wings.
- He has two goals on the power play, and also three assists.
- Moore's shooting percentage is 15.7%, and he averages 3.2 shots per game.
Red Wings defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Red Wings are giving up 131 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 27th in the league.
- So far this season, the Red Wings have two shutouts, and they average 13.7 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.
Moore recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/2/2024
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|19:08
|Home
|L 3-0
|12/30/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|21:01
|Home
|L 3-2 SO
|12/28/2023
|Golden Knights
|1
|1
|0
|19:22
|Away
|L 3-2
|12/27/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|18:31
|Home
|W 5-1
|12/23/2023
|Flames
|1
|1
|0
|17:36
|Home
|W 5-3
|12/20/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|21:37
|Home
|L 2-1
|12/19/2023
|Sharks
|1
|1
|0
|16:58
|Away
|W 4-1
|12/16/2023
|Kraken
|1
|1
|0
|17:51
|Away
|W 3-2 SO
|12/13/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|19:01
|Home
|L 5-2
|12/10/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|20:48
|Away
|L 4-1
Kings vs. Red Wings game info
- Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSDET, and BSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
