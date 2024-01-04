The Los Angeles Kings, Quinton Byfield among them, meet the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday at 10:30 PM ET, at Crypto.com Arena. Prop bets for Byfield in that upcoming Kings-Red Wings matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Quinton Byfield vs. Red Wings Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 10:30 PM ET

Byfield Season Stats Insights

In 34 games this season, Byfield has averaged 15:21 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +15.

In Byfield's 34 games played this season he's scored in seven of them, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

Byfield has a point in 18 of 34 games this season, with multiple points in six of them.

In 13 of 34 games this year, Byfield has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

The implied probability that Byfield goes over his points prop total is 54.5%, based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Byfield has an implied probability of 40.8% of going over his assist prop bet.

Byfield Stats vs. the Red Wings

The Red Wings are 27th in goals allowed, giving up 131 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.

The team's goal differential (+5) ranks 15th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Detroit 34 Games 1 26 Points 0 10 Goals 0 16 Assists 0

