In the upcoming matchup against the Detroit Red Wings, which starts at 10:30 PM ET on Thursday, can we count on Quinton Byfield to find the back of the net for the Los Angeles Kings? Let's dig into the most important stats and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be thinking about.

Will Quinton Byfield score a goal against the Red Wings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +250 (Bet $10 to win $25.00 if he scores a goal)

Byfield stats and insights

Byfield has scored in seven of 34 games this season, and had multiple goals in three of those games.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Red Wings.

On the power play, Byfield has accumulated two goals and five assists.

Byfield's shooting percentage is 14.1%, and he averages 2.1 shots per game.

Red Wings defensive stats

The Red Wings have conceded 131 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 27th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Red Wings have shut out opponents twice while averaging 13.7 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.

Byfield recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/2/2024 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 16:39 Home L 3-0 12/30/2023 Oilers 1 0 1 17:26 Home L 3-2 SO 12/28/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 17:56 Away L 3-2 12/27/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 11:10 Home W 5-1 12/23/2023 Flames 2 2 0 14:39 Home W 5-3 12/20/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 18:33 Home L 2-1 12/19/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 13:40 Away W 4-1 12/16/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 16:09 Away W 3-2 SO 12/13/2023 Jets 1 0 1 17:39 Home L 5-2 12/10/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 13:15 Away L 4-1

Kings vs. Red Wings game info

Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSDET, and BSW

ESPN+, BSDET, and BSW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

