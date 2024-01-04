Pierre-Luc Dubois will be in action when the Los Angeles Kings and Detroit Red Wings play at 10:30 PM ET on Thursday, January 4, 2024. If you're considering a wager on Dubois against the Red Wings, we have plenty of info to help.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Pierre-Luc Dubois vs. Red Wings Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 10:30 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSDET, and BSW

ESPN+, BSDET, and BSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

0.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +225)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Dubois Season Stats Insights

In 34 games this season, Dubois has a plus-minus of -6, while averaging 15:53 on the ice per game.

Dubois has netted a goal in a game six times this season in 34 games played, including multiple goals once.

Dubois has a point in 12 of 34 games this season, with multiple points in two of them.

In six of 34 games this year, Dubois has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Dubois' odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 46.5% that he hits the over.

There is a 30.8% chance of Dubois having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Dubois Stats vs. the Red Wings

The Red Wings are 27th in goals allowed, conceding 131 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.

The team's goal differential (+5) ranks 15th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Detroit 34 Games 2 14 Points 1 7 Goals 0 7 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.