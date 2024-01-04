Phillip Danault and the Los Angeles Kings will play on Thursday at 10:30 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Detroit Red Wings. Thinking about a wager on Danault? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Phillip Danault vs. Red Wings Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 10:30 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSDET, and BSW

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -115)

0.5 points (Over odds: -115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +155)

Danault Season Stats Insights

In 34 games this season, Danault has averaged 17:27 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +4.

Danault has scored a goal in six of 34 games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Danault has a point in 16 of 34 games this season, with multiple points in three of them.

Danault has an assist in 12 of 34 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

Danault's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 53.5% that he goes over.

There is a 39.2% chance of Danault having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Danault Stats vs. the Red Wings

The Red Wings are 27th in goals allowed, giving up 131 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.

The team's goal differential (+5) ranks 15th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Detroit 34 Games 2 20 Points 4 7 Goals 2 13 Assists 2

