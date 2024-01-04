The Los Angeles Kings' upcoming game versus the Detroit Red Wings is scheduled for Thursday at 10:30 PM ET. Will Mikey Anderson score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Mikey Anderson score a goal against the Red Wings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110.00 if he scores a goal)

Anderson stats and insights

In one of 34 games this season, Anderson scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He has not played against the Red Wings yet this season.

Anderson has no points on the power play.

Anderson averages 1.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 2.2%.

Red Wings defensive stats

The Red Wings have given up 131 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 27th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Red Wings have two shutouts, and they average 13.7 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.

Anderson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/2/2024 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 20:59 Home L 3-0 12/30/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 23:50 Home L 3-2 SO 12/28/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 17:12 Away L 3-2 12/27/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 20:00 Home W 5-1 12/23/2023 Flames 1 0 1 23:14 Home W 5-3 12/20/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 18:46 Home L 2-1 12/19/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 24:13 Away W 4-1 12/16/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 24:21 Away W 3-2 SO 12/13/2023 Jets 0 0 0 20:58 Home L 5-2 12/10/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 25:51 Away L 4-1

Kings vs. Red Wings game info

Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSDET, and BSW

ESPN+, BSDET, and BSW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.