Is there high school basketball on the schedule today in Maui County, Hawaii? Of course there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we provide info on how to stream the games in the article below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Maui County, Hawaii High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Baldwin High School at King Kekaulike High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM HT on January 3

7:00 PM HT on January 3 Location: Pukalani, HI

Pukalani, HI Conference: Maui Interscholastic League

Maui Interscholastic League How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Maui High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM HT on January 3

7:00 PM HT on January 3 Location: Kahului, HI

Kahului, HI How to Stream: Watch Here

Kihei Charter High School at Seabury Hall High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM HT on January 3

7:00 PM HT on January 3 Location: Makawao, HI

Makawao, HI Conference: Maui Interscholastic League

Maui Interscholastic League How to Stream: Watch Here

University Preparatory Academy at Seabury Hall High School