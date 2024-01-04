Maui County, HI High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 3
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 8:42 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Is there high school basketball on the schedule today in Maui County, Hawaii? Of course there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we provide info on how to stream the games in the article below.
Maui County, Hawaii High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Baldwin High School at King Kekaulike High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM HT on January 3
- Location: Pukalani, HI
- Conference: Maui Interscholastic League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Maui High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM HT on January 3
- Location: Kahului, HI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Kihei Charter High School at Seabury Hall High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM HT on January 3
- Location: Makawao, HI
- Conference: Maui Interscholastic League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
University Preparatory Academy at Seabury Hall High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM HT on January 4
- Location: Makawao, HI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
