Will Matt Roy Score a Goal Against the Red Wings on January 4?
On Thursday at 10:30 PM ET, the Los Angeles Kings match up against the Detroit Red Wings. Is Matt Roy going to score a goal in this game? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Matt Roy score a goal against the Red Wings?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Roy stats and insights
- Roy is yet to score through 34 games this season.
- He has not faced the Red Wings yet this season.
- He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Red Wings defensive stats
- The Red Wings are 27th in goals allowed, giving up 131 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Red Wings have shut out opponents twice while averaging 13.7 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Roy recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/2/2024
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|22:41
|Home
|L 3-0
|12/30/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|19:28
|Home
|L 3-2 SO
|12/28/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|18:36
|Away
|L 3-2
|12/27/2023
|Sharks
|1
|0
|1
|20:54
|Home
|W 5-1
|12/23/2023
|Flames
|1
|0
|1
|22:37
|Home
|W 5-3
|12/20/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|17:05
|Home
|L 2-1
|12/19/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|17:47
|Away
|W 4-1
|12/16/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|17:34
|Away
|W 3-2 SO
|12/13/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|17:21
|Home
|L 5-2
|12/10/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|21:44
|Away
|L 4-1
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Kings vs. Red Wings game info
- Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSDET, and BSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.