The Los Angeles Kings host the Detroit Red Wings at Crypto.com Arena on Thursday at 10:30 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Anze Kopitar, Alex DeBrincat and others in this outing.

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Kings vs. Red Wings Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 10:30 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSDET, and BSW

ESPN+, BSDET, and BSW Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Kings vs. Red Wings Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Los Angeles Kings

Anze Kopitar Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130)

0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154)

Kopitar is one of Los Angeles' top contributors (34 total points), having collected 14 goals and 20 assists.

Kopitar Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Maple Leafs Jan. 2 0 0 0 2 vs. Oilers Dec. 30 0 1 1 4 at Golden Knights Dec. 28 1 1 2 3 vs. Sharks Dec. 27 0 0 0 1 vs. Flames Dec. 23 0 2 2 1

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Adrian Kempe Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +135)

0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -161)

Adrian Kempe is another of Los Angeles' offensive options, contributing 33 points (12 goals, 21 assists) to the team.

Kempe Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Maple Leafs Jan. 2 0 0 0 1 vs. Oilers Dec. 30 1 1 2 4 at Golden Knights Dec. 28 0 1 1 1 vs. Sharks Dec. 27 2 0 2 4 vs. Flames Dec. 23 0 1 1 4

Kevin Fiala Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +145)

0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +145) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -110, Under Odds: -120)

Kevin Fiala has eight goals and 23 assists for Los Angeles.

Fiala Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Maple Leafs Jan. 2 0 0 0 6 vs. Oilers Dec. 30 1 0 1 2 at Golden Knights Dec. 28 0 0 0 3 vs. Sharks Dec. 27 1 0 1 3 vs. Flames Dec. 23 0 0 0 2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NHL Props Today: Detroit Red Wings

Alex DeBrincat Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -111, Under Odds: -118)

0.5 (Over Odds: -111, Under Odds: -118) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +190, Under Odds: -278)

DeBrincat has recorded 17 goals and 21 assists in 38 games for Detroit, good for 38 points.

DeBrincat Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Sharks Jan. 2 0 0 0 2 vs. Bruins Dec. 31 0 1 1 3 vs. Predators Dec. 29 1 2 3 1 at Wild Dec. 27 1 1 2 4 at Devils Dec. 23 0 1 1 3

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Lucas Raymond Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -167)

0.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -167) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +240, Under Odds: -333)

Lucas Raymond has totaled 31 total points (0.8 per game) this campaign. He has 11 goals and 20 assists.

Raymond Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Sharks Jan. 2 0 3 3 0 vs. Bruins Dec. 31 0 1 1 0 vs. Predators Dec. 29 1 0 1 1 at Wild Dec. 27 0 0 0 1 at Devils Dec. 23 0 0 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.