Top Player Prop Bets for Kings vs. Red Wings on January 4, 2024
The Los Angeles Kings host the Detroit Red Wings at Crypto.com Arena on Thursday at 10:30 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Anze Kopitar, Alex DeBrincat and others in this outing.
Kings vs. Red Wings Game Info
- When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSDET, and BSW
- Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Kings vs. Red Wings Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Los Angeles Kings
Anze Kopitar Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154)
Kopitar is one of Los Angeles' top contributors (34 total points), having collected 14 goals and 20 assists.
Kopitar Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Maple Leafs
|Jan. 2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Oilers
|Dec. 30
|0
|1
|1
|4
|at Golden Knights
|Dec. 28
|1
|1
|2
|3
|vs. Sharks
|Dec. 27
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Flames
|Dec. 23
|0
|2
|2
|1
Adrian Kempe Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +135)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -161)
Adrian Kempe is another of Los Angeles' offensive options, contributing 33 points (12 goals, 21 assists) to the team.
Kempe Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Maple Leafs
|Jan. 2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Oilers
|Dec. 30
|1
|1
|2
|4
|at Golden Knights
|Dec. 28
|0
|1
|1
|1
|vs. Sharks
|Dec. 27
|2
|0
|2
|4
|vs. Flames
|Dec. 23
|0
|1
|1
|4
Kevin Fiala Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +145)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -110, Under Odds: -120)
Kevin Fiala has eight goals and 23 assists for Los Angeles.
Fiala Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Maple Leafs
|Jan. 2
|0
|0
|0
|6
|vs. Oilers
|Dec. 30
|1
|0
|1
|2
|at Golden Knights
|Dec. 28
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Sharks
|Dec. 27
|1
|0
|1
|3
|vs. Flames
|Dec. 23
|0
|0
|0
|2
NHL Props Today: Detroit Red Wings
Alex DeBrincat Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -111, Under Odds: -118)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +190, Under Odds: -278)
DeBrincat has recorded 17 goals and 21 assists in 38 games for Detroit, good for 38 points.
DeBrincat Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Sharks
|Jan. 2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Bruins
|Dec. 31
|0
|1
|1
|3
|vs. Predators
|Dec. 29
|1
|2
|3
|1
|at Wild
|Dec. 27
|1
|1
|2
|4
|at Devils
|Dec. 23
|0
|1
|1
|3
Lucas Raymond Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -167)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +240, Under Odds: -333)
Lucas Raymond has totaled 31 total points (0.8 per game) this campaign. He has 11 goals and 20 assists.
Raymond Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Sharks
|Jan. 2
|0
|3
|3
|0
|vs. Bruins
|Dec. 31
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Predators
|Dec. 29
|1
|0
|1
|1
|at Wild
|Dec. 27
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Devils
|Dec. 23
|0
|0
|0
|0
