Kings vs. Red Wings: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 6:46 AM HST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
The Los Angeles Kings (20-9-5) host the Detroit Red Wings (18-16-4) at Crypto.com Arena on Thursday, January 4 at 10:30 PM ET on ESPN+, BSDET, and BSW. The Kings have lost three straight games.
Kings vs. Red Wings Game Info
- When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSDET, and BSW
- Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Kings (-190)
|Red Wings (+155)
|6
|Kings (-1.5)
Kings Betting Insights
- The Kings have won 16 of their 25 games when favored on the moneyline this season (64.0%).
- Los Angeles has a record of 9-2 in games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -190 or shorter (81.8% win percentage).
- The Kings have an implied moneyline win probability of 65.5% in this contest.
- In 16 of 34 matches this season, Los Angeles and its opponent have combined for more than 6 goals.
Kings vs Red Wings Additional Info
Kings vs. Red Wings Rankings
|Kings Total (Rank)
|Red Wings Total (Rank)
|115 (16th)
|Goals
|136 (3rd)
|80 (1st)
|Goals Allowed
|131 (27th)
|22 (20th)
|Power Play Goals
|34 (4th)
|14 (1st)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|25 (19th)
Kings Advanced Stats
- Los Angeles has a 3-7-0 record against the spread in its past 10 contests, going 4-5-1 overall.
- Los Angeles has hit the over twice in its past 10 games.
- The Kings and their opponents have averaged 6.1 goals combined in their past 10 games, 0.1 more than the over/under of 6 in this matchup.
- In their past 10 games, the Kings are putting up 2.6 fewer goals per game than their season-long average.
- The Kings offense's 115 total goals (3.4 per game) rank 16th in the NHL.
- On defense, the Kings have been the strongest unit in league action, giving up 80 total goals (only 2.4 per game).
- The team's goal differential is second-best in the league at +35.
