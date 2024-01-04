The Los Angeles Kings (20-9-5) host the Detroit Red Wings (18-16-4) at Crypto.com Arena on Thursday, January 4 at 10:30 PM ET on ESPN+, BSDET, and BSW. The Kings have lost three straight games.

Kings vs. Red Wings Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 10:30 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSDET, and BSW

ESPN+, BSDET, and BSW

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Kings (-190) Red Wings (+155) 6 Kings (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Kings Betting Insights

The Kings have won 16 of their 25 games when favored on the moneyline this season (64.0%).

Los Angeles has a record of 9-2 in games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -190 or shorter (81.8% win percentage).

The Kings have an implied moneyline win probability of 65.5% in this contest.

In 16 of 34 matches this season, Los Angeles and its opponent have combined for more than 6 goals.

Kings vs Red Wings Additional Info

Kings vs. Red Wings Rankings

Kings Total (Rank) Red Wings Total (Rank) 115 (16th) Goals 136 (3rd) 80 (1st) Goals Allowed 131 (27th) 22 (20th) Power Play Goals 34 (4th) 14 (1st) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 25 (19th)

Kings Advanced Stats

Los Angeles has a 3-7-0 record against the spread in its past 10 contests, going 4-5-1 overall.

Los Angeles has hit the over twice in its past 10 games.

The Kings and their opponents have averaged 6.1 goals combined in their past 10 games, 0.1 more than the over/under of 6 in this matchup.

In their past 10 games, the Kings are putting up 2.6 fewer goals per game than their season-long average.

The Kings offense's 115 total goals (3.4 per game) rank 16th in the NHL.

On defense, the Kings have been the strongest unit in league action, giving up 80 total goals (only 2.4 per game).

The team's goal differential is second-best in the league at +35.

