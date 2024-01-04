The Los Angeles Kings' Kevin Fiala and the Detroit Red Wings' Dylan Larkin are two of the most exciting players to watch when these teams meet on Thursday at 10:30 PM ET, at Crypto.com Arena.

Kings vs. Red Wings Game Information

Kings Players to Watch

Anze Kopitar is one of Los Angeles' leading contributors with 34 points. He has scored 14 goals and picked up 20 assists this season.

Adrian Kempe has 12 goals and 21 assists, equaling 33 points (one per game).

Fiala's total of 31 points is via eight goals and 23 assists.

In eight games, Pheonix Copley's record is 4-1-2. He has conceded 23 goals (3.16 goals against average) and has racked up 154 saves.

Red Wings Players to Watch

Alex DeBrincat is a top offensive contributor for his squad with 38 points (one per game), as he has recorded 17 goals and 21 assists in 38 games (playing 18:13 per game).

With 31 total points (0.8 per game), including 11 goals and 20 assists through 38 contests, Lucas Raymond is crucial for Detroit's offense.

This season, Detroit's Larkin has 31 points (13 goals, 18 assists) this season.

In the crease, Alex Lyon has a .917 save percentage (12th in the league), with 253 total saves, while allowing 23 goals (2.5 goals against average). He has put together a 6-4-0 record between the posts for Detroit this season.

Kings vs. Red Wings Stat Comparison

Kings Rank Kings AVG Red Wings AVG Red Wings Rank 10th 3.38 Goals Scored 3.58 4th 1st 2.35 Goals Allowed 3.45 25th 3rd 33.9 Shots 29.9 22nd 2nd 26.8 Shots Allowed 31.9 24th 20th 18.8% Power Play % 22.22% 12th 1st 87.04% Penalty Kill % 80.77% 13th

