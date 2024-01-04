The Los Angeles Kings (20-9-5) host the Detroit Red Wings (18-16-4) at Crypto.com Arena on Thursday, January 4 at 10:30 PM ET on ESPN+, BSDET, and BSW. The Kings have lost three games in a row.

The Kings are 4-5-1 over their last 10 contests, putting up 24 goals while allowing 24 in that period. On 33 power-play opportunities during that time, they have scored five goals (15.2%).

As hockey action continues, prepare for the matchup by checking out which club we predict will win Thursday's game.

Kings vs. Red Wings Predictions for Thursday

Our computer model for this game expects a final tally of Kings 4, Red Wings 2.

Moneyline Pick: Kings (-190)

Kings (-190) Total Pick: Over 6 (computer predicts 6.5 goals on average)

Over 6 (computer predicts 6.5 goals on average) Spread Pick: Kings (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Kings vs Red Wings Additional Info

Kings Splits and Trends

The Kings (20-9-5 overall) have a 2-5-7 record in games that have gone to overtime.

Los Angeles has 10 points (4-3-2) in the nine games it has played that were decided by one goal.

In the three games this season the Kings scored just one goal, they lost every time.

Los Angeles has scored two goals in nine games this season (2-5-2 record, six points).

The Kings have scored more than two goals in 21 games (18-0-3, 39 points).

In the 16 games when Los Angeles has scored a lone power-play goal, it went 11-3-2 to record 24 points.

In the 26 games this season in which it has outshot its opponent, Los Angeles is 14-7-5 (33 points).

The Kings have been outshot by opponents in seven games, going 5-2-0 to record 10 points.

Team Stats Comparison

Kings Rank Kings AVG Red Wings AVG Red Wings Rank 10th 3.38 Goals Scored 3.58 4th 1st 2.35 Goals Allowed 3.45 25th 3rd 33.9 Shots 29.9 22nd 2nd 26.8 Shots Allowed 31.9 24th 20th 18.8% Power Play % 22.22% 12th 1st 87.04% Penalty Kill % 80.77% 13th

Kings vs. Red Wings Game Time and TV Channel

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 10:30 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSDET, and BSW

ESPN+, BSDET, and BSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

