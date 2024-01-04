Thursday's NHL play includes the Los Angeles Kings (20-9-5) hosting the Detroit Red Wings (18-16-4) at Crypto.com Arena. The Red Wings are underdogs (+155 on the moneyline) against the Kings (-190) ahead of the outing, which starts at 10:30 PM ET on ESPN+, BSDET, and BSW.

Kings vs. Red Wings Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 10:30 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSDET, and BSW

ESPN+, BSDET, and BSW Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Kings vs. Red Wings Total and Moneyline

Kings vs. Red Wings Betting Trends

Detroit has played 26 games this season that finished with over 6 goals.

The Kings have been victorious in 16 of their 25 games when they were listed as a moneyline favorite this season (64.0%).

The Red Wings have been an underdog in 25 games this season, with 10 upset wins (40.0%).

When playing with moneyline odds of -190 or shorter, Los Angeles is 9-2 (winning 81.8% of the time).

Detroit has a record of 1-5 in games when bookmakers list the team at +155 or longer on the moneyline.

Kings Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 4-5-1 3-7 2-7-1 6.1 2.4 2.4 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 4-5-1 2.4 2.4 5 15.2% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 3-7-0 4-6 7-3-0 6.4 3 3.7 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 3-7-0 3 3.7 7 20.0% Record as ML Favorite 4-5 Record as ML Underdog 0-1 Puck Line Covers 3 Puck Line Losses 7 Games Over Total 2 Games Under Total 7 Record as ML Favorite 3-1 Record as ML Underdog 0-6 Puck Line Covers 4 Puck Line Losses 6 Games Over Total 7 Games Under Total 3

