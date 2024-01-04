The Los Angeles Kings (20-9-5) -- who've lost three straight -- host the Detroit Red Wings (18-16-4) on Thursday at 10:30 PM ET.

The Kings-Red Wings game can be watched on ESPN+, BSDET, and BSW, so tune in to take in the action.

Kings Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 10:30 PM ET

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Kings vs Red Wings Additional Info

Kings Stats & Trends

The Kings have allowed 80 total goals (only 2.4 per game), ranking first in NHL action for the fewest goals against.

The Kings' 115 total goals (3.4 per game) make them the 16th-ranked scoring team in the league.

Over the last 10 games, the Kings have claimed 65.0% of the possible points with a 4-5-1 record.

On the defensive end, the Kings have allowed 2.4 goals per game (24 total) over those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 2.4 goals per game (24 total) over that time.

Kings Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Anze Kopitar 34 14 20 34 11 13 58% Adrian Kempe 34 12 21 33 9 13 33.3% Kevin Fiala 34 8 23 31 25 15 25% Trevor Moore 34 17 9 26 12 14 30.4% Quinton Byfield 34 10 16 26 6 18 33.3%

Red Wings Stats & Trends

The Red Wings' total of 131 goals allowed (3.4 per game) is 27th in the league.

With 136 goals (3.6 per game), the Red Wings have the NHL's third-best offense.

Over the past 10 contests, the Red Wings have earned 65.0% of the possible points with a 3-7-0 record.

On the defensive side, the Red Wings have allowed 3.7 goals per game (37 total) over those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a three goals-per-game average (30 total) during that time.

