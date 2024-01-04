Entering a matchup with the Detroit Red Wings (18-16-4), the Los Angeles Kings (20-9-5) will be monitoring two players on the injury report. The game starts at 10:30 PM ET on Thursday, January 4 at Crypto.com Arena.

Los Angeles Kings Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Pheonix Copley G Out Undisclosed Viktor Arvidsson RW Out Back

Detroit Red Wings Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Matt Luff RW Out Upper Body Ville Husso G Out Lower Body Klim Kostin C Out Upper Body

Kings vs. Red Wings Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSDET, and BSW

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Arena: Crypto.com Arena

Kings Season Insights

Los Angeles ranks 16th in the NHL with 115 goals scored (3.4 per game).

It has the league's second-best goal differential at +35.

Red Wings Season Insights

The Red Wings' 136 goals on the season (3.6 per game) rank them third in the NHL.

Detroit's total of 131 goals conceded (3.4 per game) ranks 27th in the league.

Their +5 goal differential is 15th in the league.

Kings vs. Red Wings Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Kings (-190) Red Wings (+155) 6

