Kevin Fiala will be among those on the ice Thursday when his Los Angeles Kings play the Detroit Red Wings at Crypto.com Arena. There are prop bets for Fiala available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Kevin Fiala vs. Red Wings Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 10:30 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSDET, and BSW

0.5 points (Over odds: -200)

0.5 points (Over odds: -200) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -110)

Fiala Season Stats Insights

Fiala's plus-minus rating this season, in 17:13 per game on the ice, is -2.

In seven of 34 games this season, Fiala has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Fiala has a point in 22 of 34 games this season, with multiple points in eight of them.

Fiala has an assist in 17 of 34 games this year, with multiple assists on five occasions.

Fiala's implied probability to go over his point total is 66.7% based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 52.4% of Fiala going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Fiala Stats vs. the Red Wings

On defense, the Red Wings are conceding 131 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 27th in the league.

The team has the league's 15th-ranked goal differential (+5).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Detroit 34 Games 2 31 Points 3 8 Goals 1 23 Assists 2

