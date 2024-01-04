For those looking to bet on the upcoming battle between the Los Angeles Kings and the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday at 10:30 PM ET, is Kevin Fiala a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We dissect all the stats in the piece below.

Will Kevin Fiala score a goal against the Red Wings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +200 (Bet $10 to win $20.00 if he scores a goal)

Fiala stats and insights

  • In seven of 34 games this season, Fiala has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
  • This is his first matchup of the season against the Red Wings.
  • Fiala has picked up two goals and 10 assists on the power play.
  • He takes 2.7 shots per game, and converts 8.8% of them.

Red Wings defensive stats

  • The Red Wings are 27th in goals allowed, conceding 131 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Red Wings have two shutouts, and they average 13.7 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.

Fiala recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
1/2/2024 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 16:38 Home L 3-0
12/30/2023 Oilers 1 1 0 17:40 Home L 3-2 SO
12/28/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 20:22 Away L 3-2
12/27/2023 Sharks 1 1 0 13:18 Home W 5-1
12/23/2023 Flames 0 0 0 15:33 Home W 5-3
12/20/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 18:06 Home L 2-1
12/19/2023 Sharks 2 0 2 17:33 Away W 4-1
12/16/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 19:21 Away W 3-2 SO
12/13/2023 Jets 1 0 1 19:30 Home L 5-2
12/10/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 15:34 Away L 4-1

Kings vs. Red Wings game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024
  • Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSDET, and BSW
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

