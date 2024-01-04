For those wanting to bet on the upcoming battle between the Los Angeles Kings and the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday at 10:30 PM ET, is Jordan Spence a player who is likely score a goal? We break it all down in the article below.

Will Jordan Spence score a goal against the Red Wings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1400 (Bet $10 to win $140.00 if he scores a goal)

Spence stats and insights

Spence is yet to score through 33 games this season.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Red Wings.

He has picked up two assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Red Wings defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Red Wings are allowing 131 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 27th in the league.

So far this season, the Red Wings have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 13.7 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.

Spence recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/2/2024 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 15:47 Home L 3-0 12/30/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 14:49 Home L 3-2 SO 12/28/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 17:14 Away L 3-2 12/27/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 16:23 Home W 5-1 12/23/2023 Flames 1 0 1 11:39 Home W 5-3 12/20/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 19:38 Home L 2-1 12/19/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 15:12 Away W 4-1 12/16/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 18:10 Away W 3-2 SO 12/13/2023 Jets 0 0 0 18:57 Home L 5-2 12/10/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 17:28 Away L 4-1

Kings vs. Red Wings game info

Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSDET, and BSW

ESPN+, BSDET, and BSW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

