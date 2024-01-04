Can we expect Jaret Anderson-Dolan finding the back of the net when the Los Angeles Kings clash with the Detroit Red Wings at 10:30 PM ET on Thursday? To help you with your bets, take a look at the numbers and trends below.

Will Jaret Anderson-Dolan score a goal against the Red Wings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)

Anderson-Dolan stats and insights

Anderson-Dolan is yet to score through 10 games this season.

He has not faced the Red Wings yet this season.

Anderson-Dolan has no points on the power play.

Red Wings defensive stats

The Red Wings are 27th in goals allowed, giving up 131 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Red Wings have shut out opponents twice while averaging 13.7 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.

Anderson-Dolan recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/2/2024 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 9:52 Home L 3-0 12/13/2023 Jets 0 0 0 9:12 Home L 5-2 12/5/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 12:16 Away W 4-3 OT 12/3/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 11:19 Home W 4-1 11/29/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 9:56 Home L 2-1 11/25/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 12:04 Home W 4-0 11/24/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 12:45 Away W 5-2 11/20/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 8:59 Away W 4-1 11/16/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 9:51 Home W 2-1 10/14/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 6:51 Home L 6-5 SO

Kings vs. Red Wings game info

Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSDET, and BSW

ESPN+, BSDET, and BSW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

