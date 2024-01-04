Can we expect Jaret Anderson-Dolan finding the back of the net when the Los Angeles Kings clash with the Detroit Red Wings at 10:30 PM ET on Thursday? To help you with your bets, take a look at the numbers and trends below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Jaret Anderson-Dolan score a goal against the Red Wings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Anderson-Dolan stats and insights

  • Anderson-Dolan is yet to score through 10 games this season.
  • He has not faced the Red Wings yet this season.
  • Anderson-Dolan has no points on the power play.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Red Wings defensive stats

  • The Red Wings are 27th in goals allowed, giving up 131 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Red Wings have shut out opponents twice while averaging 13.7 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Anderson-Dolan recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
1/2/2024 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 9:52 Home L 3-0
12/13/2023 Jets 0 0 0 9:12 Home L 5-2
12/5/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 12:16 Away W 4-3 OT
12/3/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 11:19 Home W 4-1
11/29/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 9:56 Home L 2-1
11/25/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 12:04 Home W 4-0
11/24/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 12:45 Away W 5-2
11/20/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 8:59 Away W 4-1
11/16/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 9:51 Home W 2-1
10/14/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 6:51 Home L 6-5 SO

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kings vs. Red Wings game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024
  • Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSDET, and BSW
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.